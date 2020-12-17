THURSDAY'S BIG STORIES

Something for everyone (but mostly for Liverpool)

Premier League Mourinho slams Klopp's touchline antics after full-time spat 12 HOURS AGO

After the final whistle, after Tottenham's 2-1 loss to Liverpool was confirmed, José Mourinho marched up to Jürgen Klopp and told him that the best team had lost. Obviously, this being Mourinho, there's a good chance he was just being demonstratively miserable, but … did he have a point? Just a little bit of a point?

Well, maybe. Spurs had four good chances, by the Warm-Up's reckoning, and Son Heung-min scored one while Harry Kane and Steven Bergwijn missed the other three. Up the other end, Hugo Lloris was busy but rarely stretched, and Liverpool's first goal needed a big old deflection. You can sort of see the germ of something relevant in there, somewhere under the bluster. As Mourinho put it later, in slightly more detail:

Today, I really think, in such a difficult game against such a good team, the boys were very good, and we are punished. You have to kill matches of this dimension; you just have to kill it. The game was there. We were in the face of the keeper two or three times and you just have to kill it … We had it, we knew how to hurt [them] and we should have done much better than we did.

But on the other hand, they lost to a big header from a late corner, which felt, in the moment, like a sting of karmic retribution. Sit in, play deep, and wait for your moment, will you? Defend, will you? Take that. Broadly speaking, if your game plan can be undone by a moment of misfortune, it's better for the ball to be up the other end when it happens.

Perhaps this is what Mourinho was talking about before the game: 300 days in charge compared to over a 1,000. A team that can get in position to kill the game, and a team that can pull the trigger. Although if you can imagine Late Mourinho hanging on to any job for over 1,000 days, you've got a broader imagination than the Warm-Up. The man could curdle granite. That's a compliment, mostly.

Anyway, that's Liverpool – injury-ravaged Liverpool, shipped seven against Villa Liverpool – three points clear at the top. Curtis Jones is getting better and cockier with every game, Klopp's increasingly callow central defenders seem to be working out for now, and that monstrous self-belief is still humming along nicely. A season of chaos, yes. But maybe only from second place down.

Arsenal didn't lose!

And that's good, right? That's progress? Never lost five in a row at home … and still haven't! And, to be fair, a point at home against one of the sides pushing for Europe isn't bad, for a team on the edge of the relegation struggle.

That was a joke. We think that was a joke. Probably.

But if Arsenal will take comfort in the result, and in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang cancelling out last weekend's own goal, then there wasn't much beyond that to get excited about. Once again, Bukayo Saka was the only player that looked much above ordinary; once again, an Arsenal player made a poor decision and got sent to the showers for it.

Actually, that's not quite fair. There is also encouragement to be taken from the fact that Arsenal, once the game turned into attack against defence, didn't collapse like an abandoned cardboard box in the rain. Perhaps Southampton made it a little easy for them, but it does kind of suggest that there are a few players with a passing interest in not being humiliated.

Admittedly, that's a low bar. "Well done! You didn't fall apart like a rabble of angry strangers. When's the open-top bus parade?" But there comes a point in every footballing crisis where the players just give up and then nothing can be rescued. Arsenal, apparently, aren't quite there. Yet.

Big Sam Is Back

It's just as well Arsenal haven't quite collapsed yet, since the Premier League's premier firefighter has answered another's call. He has shrugged into his boiler suit and rattled down his pole, he has pointed his engine towards the West Midlands. He reaches out a hand. He rings the bell. The noise is dark and terrible. Sam Allardyce is coming.

We're assuming that Slaven Bilić's fate was sealed after the 5-1 loss at home to Crystal Palace, but that he was given one more game in the expectation that a similar hiding was coming from Manchester City. That it didn't, that West Brom battled hard for a decent point, does not appear to have made any difference. There's something admirable about that, in a brutal, pragmatic sort of way.

And that, presumably, will be the vibe Allardyce will aim for. Sure, being the Boing Boing Baggies sounds like a lot of fun, but what about the Stays In The Premier League Baggies, hey? Not quite as catchy, but there's probably more money in it. And let's not pretend that there isn't a tiny part of all of us that's interested to see if Big Sam still has it, whatever "it" is and however "it" looks. The league just doesn't seem right without him.

IN OTHER NEWS

Credit to Dejan Lovren here. You can watch football for years and years, and still a special player can show you something that you've never seen before. A defender lobbing their own goalkeeper with their chest. It's … it's beautiful.

RETRO CORNER

Not to kick Slaven Bilić while he's down, but news of his dismissal led us back to Euro 2008 and, well, that quarter-final against Turkey was ridiculous. Sorry, Slaven.

HAT TIP

West Brom could have afforded Bilic more time, yet many within the club will recall how the decision to wait and see whether Alan Pardew could alter the curve of results led the club to dramatically bottom out by the start of April in the 2017-18 season. This may have informed this particular decision. How long, exactly, could West Brom afford to wait for this manager to improve results?

Over at the Athletic (£), Adam Crafton makes the case for proactive sackings: better to let a manager go before things fall apart completely, when there's still something left to salvage from a season.

COMING UP

Premier League? On a Thursday?! That's right: first Villa host Burnley, and then Sheffield United take on Manchester United. Or there's Roma against Torino if you fancy something a little more Italian.

Tom Adams will be here tomorrow with news of Sheffield United's first win of the season.

Premier League Late Firmino header stuns Spurs and sends Liverpool top 13 HOURS AGO