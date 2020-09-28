Liverpool maintained their perfect start to their defence of the Premier League title with a 3-1 victory over Arsenal at Anfield.

The visitors took a shock lead after being dominated for the first 25 minutes, as Alexandre Lacazette swivelled to bounce a shot past Allison. Liverpool were level within three minutes through a Sadio Mane tap-in, and then took the lead after Andy Robertson smartly brought down a deflected cross to tuck the ball home from six yards out.

Arsenal missed a great chance to equalise in the second half when Lacazette failed to beat Alisson one-on-one. With two minutes to go, substitute Diogo Jota sealed the victory with a debut goal when he swept a shot into the corner from the edge of the penalty area.

Both teams will return to Anfield on Thursday to play each other in the fourth round of the EFL Cup.

More to follow...

