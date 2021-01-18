Burnley scored a late penalty to end Liverpool's 68-game unbeaten run at Anfield and severely dent their Premier League title hopes.

Jurgen Klopp's men huffed and puffed, but failed to break the Clarets' resolve for the second season running.

Chances were few and far between in the first half. Liverpool came into the game having failed to score in three league games, and couldn't find their rhythm.

Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri, in for Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah, both failed to test Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope from distance.

At the other end, Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood carried a threat. They combined when the latter forced Alisson into spilling a long ball, only to react to Barnes' effort from the loose ball.

A rather dull and insipid first half sprung into life in the last five minutes of the first half. Origi crashed an effort against the bar after pouncing on Ben Mee's poorly judged back-pass.

The half time whistle blew, but the drama continued as VAR checked a coming together between Fabinho and Barnes, which caused a clash between both sets of players and afforded the Brazilian a yellow card.

Soon after the break, the cavalry were summoned for the goal-shy Reds and both Salah and Firmino entered the action. The former forced the impressive Pope into a good save, but Burnley continued to hold strong.

With just under 20 minutes remaining, Firmino somehow missed the target after linking up with Robertson. Burnley were caught in possession at the back, but he couldn't connect with his strike properly.

Disaster struck for Liverpool seven minutes from time when Alisson fouled Barnes in the area. The striker picked himself up and slotted the spot-kick home confidently to snatch three precious points in their relegation battle.

TALKING POINT - Toothless Reds plunged into crisis

There are moments where blips turn into something much worse, and this feels like one of them. Liverpool didn't show nearly enough to earn the win here, creating a handful of chances in either half before a sucker-punch from the visitors. They look tired, jaded, short on confidence and there are serious questions to answer as a fourth game without a league goal passes them by. It is over a month since their last victory, excluding the FA Cup, too.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Ben Mee (Burnley)

It really was a tight call between Mee, Barnes and Pope. Burnley were the only side to hold Liverpool at Anfield last season, and their resolute defence came through again. Mee blocked from Firmino late on, and that is why he edged it.

PLAYER RATINGS

Liverpool: Alisson 6, Robertson 6, Matip 5, Fabinho 5, Alexander-Arnold 5, Wijnaldum 6, Oxlade-Chamberlain 5, Thiago 5, Mane 6, Shaqiri 5, Origi 5 Substitutes: Salah 5, Firmino 5, Minamino n/a

Burnley: Pope 8, Taylor 7, Mee 9, Tarkowski 7, Lowton 7, McNeil 7, Brownhill 7, Westwood 7, Brady 7, Wood 7, Barnes 8 Substitutes: Pieters 6, Gudundsson 6

KEY MOMENTS

43' - OFF THE BAR! Mee misjudges a pass back to Pope and Origi steals in. He should score but crashes his effort off the woodwork. It should be 1-0 Liverpool.

72' - CHANCE! Firmino combines with Robertson after Burnley are caught playing out from the back, but he fires wide. Should score.

84' - GOAL! Barnes scores a penalty, slotting passed Alisson after being brought down by the goalkeeper.

KEY STATS

Burnley win at Anfield for the first time in 46 years.

