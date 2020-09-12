Mohamed Salah scored a hat-trick as Liverpool got their title defence off to a thrilling start with a hugely entertaining 4-3 victory over newly-promoted Leeds United at Anfield.

The Egyptian forward netted for the fourth straight opening day of the season when he converted a harshly-awarded fourth minute penalty.

Leeds, who were playing their first top-flight match in 16 years, levelled soon after through Jack Harrison’s superb solo goal.

Virgil van Dijk then restored the home side’s advantage with a header from a corner before the Dutch defender went from hero to villain with an error that allowed Patrick Bamford to score at the Kop end.

Salah then thundered his second of the evening into the top corner – and the Reds’ 550th goal under Jurgen Klopp - to cap a sensational opening 33 minutes of football.

Inevitably, the second half couldn’t quite live up to the rollercoaster nature of the first, but it remained end to end and Leeds reached parity one again when Mateusz Klich burst into the box and fired a sweet shot beyond Alisson on 66 minutes.

Liverpool pressed for a winner and got it two minutes from time when Salah claimed the match ball with another clinical penalty as the Merseysiders extended their club record unbeaten league run at Anfield to 60 matches.

Jurgen Klopp’s men will now turn their focus on a visit to big-spending Chelsea on Sunday while Leeds have a midweek EFL tie with Hull prior to their first Premier League home game against Fulham on Saturday.

TALKING POINT

An Anfield thriller as Leeds’ return ends in heartbreak. This was a perfect advert for the Premier League. It was packed with incident as two sides committed to attacking went toe-to-toe in an end-to-end thriller.

For Liverpool the areas they need to address are clear if they are to go on and retain the title. The defence looked porous with even the usually reliable Virgil van Dijk appearing suspect. They need to tighten up and cut out errors that were creeping in during the final rounds of matches last term. However, the forward line remains one of the most feared around, with Salah in particular, getting them out of trouble here. The Reds have made a habit of finding a way in the last few years and they did it again here.

Leeds gave an outstanding account of themselves on their long-awaited return to the big time. Bielsa and his players will get plenty of plaudits after this display but the reality is they didn’t get the point they will feel they deserve. Some weak defending at set pieces and naivety for the late penalty proved costly, but they showed enough to suggest they can enjoy a relatively successful campaign.

