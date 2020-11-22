Liverpool yet again defied their injury woes with a dominant 3-0 win against Leicester City to rise above them in the Premier League table and extend their home unbeaten run to a record 64 league games.

Despite the international break adding the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez and Jordan Henderson to their long list of absentees, the home side showed no sign of being fazed by it.

Premier League Klopp salutes 'on fire' Liverpool troops 31 MINUTES AGO

A couple of fantastic saves from Kasper Schmeichel should have been wake-up calls for the Leicester defence but Jonny Evans’ own goal in the 21st minute showed that they were still fast asleep.

The Northern Irish centre-back was too busy wrestling with Sadio Mane in the penalty area to notice where the ball was when James Milner whipped in a corner and it went in off the back of his head to make it 1-0 to Liverpool.

The home side then went on to double their lead in the 41st minute after a wonderful passing move that started with Curtis Jones in midfield and ended with the onrushing Diogo Jota heading the ball into the back of the net from a fizzed Andy Robertson cross.

Leicester had a few half-chances of their own on the counter-attack but they will be relieved to not have lost by even more goals, especially considering how many times Liverpool hit the woodwork or had the ball cleared off the line in the second half.

However, the Reds sealed the win when the unmarked Roberto Firmino headed home a Milner corner in the 86th minute to make it three.

They will be playing host to Atlanta in the Champions League on Wednesday night before travelling to Brighton for their next Premier League fixture at the weekend, whereas the Foxes have a midweek Europa League match away to Braga before their weekend game against Fulham.

TALKING POINT

Many raised their eyebrows when Diogo Jota joined Liverpool from Wolves in September for £41million plus add-ons. While some fans saw the need for an extra rotation option to supplement their front three, spending that much money on someone who only scored 7 Premier League goals the previous season and was potentially losing his starting place at Wolves to Daniel Podence seemed to be a rare misstep for Liverpool's sporting director Michael Edwards.

However, the Portuguese international has added even more star quality to one of world football's strongest attacks and rather than simply easing the burden on Firmino who last season struggled to convert his chances at Anfield, he has likely surpassed the Brazilian in the pecking order at the club, for now at least. That is thanks to his 4 goals in 4 consecutive home league games - something that no Liverpool player had ever achieved before him. His usefulness to the team is benefited by the fact that he is more adept at playing centrally than Mane and Salah yet is equally as comfortable as them playing out wide or even at times behind the striker.

If this rich vein of form continues for Jota, Firmino might have to find other ways to make an impact. His ability to influence the game even when not scoring is an often lauded trait of his and now more than ever is the time for him to demonstrate that.

MAN OF THE MATCH

James Milner (Liverpool) - The Reds' utility man was typically industrious this evening filling in for Alexander-Arnold at right-back. Both him and Robertson did really well to provide the home side with additional with and supply the attackers with plenty of dangerous crosses. The first and third goals both came from one of his corners that he whipped in with venom and those assists were a great way to celebrate a door being named after him at Liverpool's newly opened training ground.

PLAYER RATINGS

Liverpool: Alisson 8, Matip 8, Fabinho 7, Milner 9, Robertson 9, Jones 7, Wijnaldum 7, Keita 8, Jota 9, Firmino 7, Mane 7...Subs: Williams 7, Origi N/A, Minamino N/A

Leicester: Schmeichel 8, Evans 4, Fofana 6, Fuchs 5, Justin 6, Albrighton 5, Tielemans 6, Mendy 5, Barnes 5, Maddison 7, Vardy 6...Subs: Praet 5, Under 5

KEY STATS

Premier League Opinion: This could finally be Tottenham's year 13 HOURS AGO