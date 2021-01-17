Manchester United remain top of the Premier League table after holding champions Liverpool to a goalless draw in what could still prove to be a significant contest in this season’s title race.

The Red Devils had the better openings at Anfield but soaked up plenty of pressure and overall Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be content with a stalemate that sees his side edge two points clear of second-placed Leicester City.

Liverpool are a point further off the summit in third spot, but could drop to fourth if Manchester City beat Crystal Palace in the late kick off.

The home side dominated the first period and will have been disappointed not to have scored through Roberto Firmino, who wasted a number of half chances.

United rarely threatened but went closest to breaking the deadlock when Bruno Fernandes curved a free kick inches wide.

The pattern continued after the break but Liverpool’s attack again failed to ignite despite the prompting of Thiago Alcantara, who was impressive on his belated Anfield bow.

United almost nicked it late on but Alisson produced super saves to keep out both Fernandes and Paul Pogba.

Next up, Liverpool will aim to end a four-match winless run when they host Burnley on Thursday while in-form United visit Fulham on Wednesday.

TALKING POINT

Liverpool's front three misfire again as United enhance their own belief.

The fact Liverpool again played two central midfielders at the heart of their defence had many United followers licking their lips ahead of kick off, but for all of the talk about Klopp needing to sign a new centre back, it is their highly lauded attack that is letting their bid to retain the title down at present. The Reds have now failed to net in three consecutive league games for the first time since 2005 and it’s no wonder Kopites are searching for some positive news on when Diogo Jota will be available again from injury. If you put the 7-0 massacre of Crystal Palace to one side, it’s been clear Liverpool have been having some real travails in front of goal recently and they will need to remedy that with immediate effect if they are to realise their lofty ambitions.

As for United, Solskjaer will be pleased with how his game-plan played out, but frustrated they didn’t put one of their late clear-cut chances away to move six points clear of Liverpool and end their rivals' long unbeaten league run on home turf. The Red Devils are now unbeaten in 12 league matches since losing to Arsenal on November 1, and the fact they will feel slightly disappointed with a point shows how far they have come and give the players real belief they can maintain their title push right to the wire.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Alisson (Liverpool). The Reds keeper was a virtual spectator for much of the contest, but produced two match-saving blocks late on to earn his team a point and keep them within striking distance of the summit. The Brazilian is right up there with the best stoppers on the planet and again showed why having someone as good as him between the sticks is so valuable when looking to challenge for trophies.

PLAYER RATINGS

LIVERPOOL: Alisson 9, Alexander-Arnold 7, Henderson 8, Fabinho 8, Robertson 7; Wijnaldum 7, Thiago 8, Shaqiri 7, Salah 6, Firmino 5, Mane 6. Subs: Jones 6, Origi n/a, Milner n/a.

MAN UNITED: De Gea 7, Wan Bissaka 8, Maguire 8, Lindelof 8, Shaw 8, McTominay 7, Fred 7, Pogba 7, Fernandes 7, Rashford 6, Martial 5. Subs: Cavani 6, Greenwood n/a.

KEY MOMENTS

34’ – MAN UNITED CHANCE! Fernandes whips a delightful free kick over the wall and inches past Alisson's right-hand post.

59’ – LIVERPOOL CHANCE! Maguire does enough to thwart Firmino at the far post after the Brazilian looked set to get on the end of Robertson's devilish cross.

76’ – MAN UNITED CHANCE! United tear Liverpool open, Rashford plays in Shaw on the overlap. The full back cuts it back for Fernandes who sees his close-range shot brilliantly saved by Alisson.

83’ – MAN UNITED CHANCE! Alisson saves the day again as he keeps out Pogba's effort from eight yards out.

KEY STATS

Manchester United are unbeaten in their last 16 away matches in the Premier League (W12 D4) – only once have they gone longer without a defeat on the road in the competition (17 games ending in September 1999).

Liverpool have failed to score in three straight PL games for the first time since March 2005, whilst they are only the third different reigning PL champion to do so after Arsenal in 1998-99 & Leicester in 2016-17.

