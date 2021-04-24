Joe Willock's goal with almost the final touch of the game secured a point for Newcastle at Anfield, as Liverpool were left to rue spurning a number of chances.

Mo Salah's fourth-minute rocket seemed to be enough to give Liverpool the three points and put them back in the top four.

Sadio Mane's cross was headed away from the centre of the goal by Ciaran Clark but Salah brought it down at the back post and then swivelled 270 degrees before slamming the ball into the roof of the net.

Thereafter, in the most open of games, all four Reds forwards were guilty of failing to add to the scoreline when clear opportunities presented themselves.

Newcastle had a goal disallowed for handball from Callum Wilson in stoppage time in what was a wild finish to the match, but Newcastle kept pushing forward and a long ball into the box reached Willock whose effort was deflected off Fabinho, leaving Alisson with no chance.

Talking point – The danger of pinball football

The absence of crowd has seen too many dull games without intensity and often neither side taking the initiative to create chances.

This game was totally different with each side defensively absconding, probably due to Newcastle in effect being safe from relegation and Liverpool so confident of outplaying them, which meant an end-to-end match.

If these circumstances had been in play 12 months ago, Liverpool would have probably scored five or six (Newcastle in fairness would probably have been goalless).

Liverpool had many more of the 30 chances in the game than Newcastle but with the score remaining 1-0 Newcastle were still in it.

Wilson was so unlucky to see a goal disallowed for a ball coming back off the keeper at point blank range and striking his arm against his body.

Credit to Steve Bruce's side, rather than get down about luck being against them, they kept pushing and the Magpies got their reward.

Man of the match – Martin Dubravka

Karl Darlow’s form made it hard for Martin Dubravka to get back in the Newcastle side but he certainly showed why he is Steve Bruce’s number one on this occasion.

With his side not exactly defensively minded, Dubravka was permanently in the game and though helped by Reds finishing if he had had a poor game the scoreline would have been much wider by half time.

He had a nervous moment when Jonjo Shelvey opted to fire a backpass fully seventy yards and Sadio Mane closed down his clearance, but prior to this did not look like getting beaten after flailing at Salah’s early unstoppable volley.

Ultimately, his performance enabled the late heroics at the other end to mean something.

Player ratings:

Liverpool: Alisson 6; Alexander-Arnold 7, Kabak 6, Fabinho 6, Robertson 6; Wijnaldum 6, Thiago 7; Mane 6, Firmino 6, Jota 5; Salah 6. Subs: Milner 7, Jones 6.

Newcastle: Dubravka 8*, Murphy 7, Fernandez 5, Clark 5, Dummett 6, Ritchie 7, Sean Longstaff 6, Shelvey 7, Almiron 6, Saint-Maximin 7, Joelinton 5. Subs: Wilson 7, Willock 7, Gayle 6.

Match highlights:

90+5’ GOAL FOR NEWCASTLE! They won't disallow this one. Willock shoots at goal, it deflects off Fabinho and sends the ball wide of the helpless Alisson.

90+3’ GOAL FOR NEWcASTLE! DISALLOWED! It has been coming in the last few minutes. Terrible defending from Liverpool, Wilson goes through on goal, Allisson saves, but Wilson bundles it home. It hit his arm inadvertently and the goal is ruled out by VAR.

76’ That would have been the goal of the season. Like a 'headers and volleys' set up, Thiago side-foots the ball in the air perfectly to Alexander-Arnold on the edge of the box and he volleys just wide of the goal with Dubravka only able to watch and hope.

36’ Salah is plays through on goal and he looks certain to score but he gets too close to Dubravka who saves well

30’ Another chance for Jota but he scuffs his effort at goal from point blank range after Salah had first seen an effort blocked. It all followed Ciaran Clark giving the ball away in his own box.

4’ GOAL FOR LIVERPOOL! Mane put a dangerous cross into the box which was headed to the far post by Clark only for Salah to take the ball down brilliantly and then turn 270 degrees and slams the ball into the net.

Key stat:

