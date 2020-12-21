Liverpool missed the chance to move five points clear at the top of the Premier League as West Bromwich Albion found a late equaliser to earn a 1-1 draw at Anfield.

The home team were utterly dominant in the first half, pinning West Brom back deep in their own half, and took an early lead through a chest trap and volley from Sadio Mane. Liverpool spurned several other chances either side of that goal and could have been out of sight at half-time.

Premier League Five-star Leeds smash West Brom after comical own goal 5 HOURS AGO

They paid for it in the second half. Alisson produced an excellent save from Karlan Grant before Semi Ajayi headed in the equaliser with just eight minutes remaining. It was no less than West Brom deserved after a much-improved second half.

Liverpool are now three points ahead of Everton at the top of the table, while the draw keeps West Brom in 19th place in the table, four points away from safety.

TALKING POINT - Can Allardyce pull this off?

It’s only a point, but it’s a start. After being thumped 3-0 by Aston Villa and seeing his captain sent off in his first match in charge, Big Sam might have wondered what he’d let himself in for at The Hawthorns. They were in danger of being blown away here in the first half, but the spirit they showed in the second to nick a point off the champions will give him hope that avoiding relegation could be realistic.

West Bromwich Albion's English Head Coach Sam Allardyce (L) and West Bromwich Albion's assistant head coach Sammy Lee (R) Image credit: Getty Images

MAN OF THE MATCH – Andy Robertson (Liverpool)

The urgency with which Robertson raided down the left for Liverpool was not matched by many of his team-mates tonight. In the first half particularly, Robertson sliced open West Brom almost at will, confirming his status as the most impressive full-back in the Premier League.

PLAYER RATINGS

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson 7; Alexander-Arnold 7, Matip 6, Fabinho 6, Robertson 8; Henderson 6, Jones 6, Wijnaldum 6; Salah 6, Firmino 6, Mane 7. Subs: Williams 5, Oxlade-Chamberlain 6, Origi 6

West Bromwich Albion (4-4-2): Johnstone 6; Furlong 6, Ajayi 7, O’Shea 5, Gibbs; Sawyers 7, Gallagher 6, Robinson 6, Diangana 7; Phillips 6, Grant 6. Subs: Pereira 7, Austin 6, Ivanovic 6

Klopp: The boys are more angry than anyone else

KEY MOMENTS

12’ GOAL! Liverpool 1 (Mane 12) West Bromwich Albion 0 This is so simple. Matic fires a pass right through the centre of the West Brom defence and into the area. Mane takes it on his chest, away from Ajayi who was completely on the wrong side of his man, and lashes a volley into the bottom corner. Liverpool lead!

72’ CHANCE! Oh what a moment for West Brom! One long ball over the top puts Grant in behind Williams, who can't stay with him. He's one on one with Alisson and tries to go through his legs, but a smart save with his left foot by Alisson keeps Liverpool in front.

82’ GOAL! Liverpool 1 West Bromwich Albion 1 (Ajayi 82) West Brom are level! They work the corner short to Pereira, who whips in a lovely inswinging cross and Ajayi rises above Fabinho to head the ball in off the post from six yards out!

90’ WHAT A SAVE! A long cross to the back post finds Firmino, completely free, and as he plants his header down and back across goal Johnstone finds a stunning one-handed save to keep the scores level.

Allardyce: Nobody believed we would get a point

KEY STAT

Sam Allardyce is unbeaten in his last four Premier League visits to Anfield, winning once and drawing three times.

Premier League Worst own goal of 2020? Sawyers has moment to forget during West Brom vs Leeds 6 HOURS AGO