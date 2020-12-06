Mohamed Salah was on target as Liverpool thumped Wolves 4-0 to move level on points with Premier League leaders Tottenham.

The Egyptian took advantage of an error from ex-Reds defender Conor Coady to steal in and fire home the opener on 24 minutes.

The Wolves captain was then caught up in a moment of controversy right at the end of the first half. Referee Craig Pawson pointed to the spot after Sadio Mane was adjudged to have caught Coady trying to clear.

Replays suggested there was no obvious contact. VAR intervened and after checking the pitch-side monitor, the official overturned his initial decision.

The home team welcomed 2000 fans into the ground for the first time since March meaning they were the first supporters to cheer on the Reds since they won their first league title in 30 years. It proved to be an enjoyable occasion for the Kopites as Jurgen Klopp’s men added further goals from Gini Wijnaldum, Joel Matip and Nelson Semedo (og) in a one-sided second half.

The result sees Liverpool move back up to second, behind Spurs on goal difference. Wolves are 10th.

Liverpool have already topped Group D in the Champions League which means Klopp can give his stars a rest for Wednesday’s trip to FC Midtjylland ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash at Fulham. Wolves host Aston Villa on Saturday.

TALKING POINT

Whts problems? Liverpool look to be in very good shape. It proved to be an excellent night’s work for Liverpool. Even VAR gave a decision in their favour – and it was a good call too. Coady appeared to tumble without much contact from Mane and despite the pause, the referee came to the correct conclusion. This type of scenario is why VAR was brought in and it’s good to see it make some positive headlines for a change.

It was also no coincidence that the return of fans also saw much of Liverpool’s attacking mojo. They were too strong for Wolves, particularly in the second half. Trent Alexander Arnold and Naby Keita made comebacks from injury as substitutes and Caoimhín Kelleher marked his Premier League bow with a clean sheet.

The Merseysiders can now rest their stars in midweek with their Champions League Last 16 spot in the bag and look ahead to Fulham on Sunday. The Reds appear to be in fine shape despite their injury troubles and that bodes well for a crunch home clash with Tottenham on December 16.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool). Lively and clinical. The striker punished Coady’s error with a surge of speed and a sharp finish. The Reds’ No.11 has made a strong start to the new campaign and looks set to be firmly in the hunt for the Premier League Golden Boot again.

PLAYER RATINGS

LIVERPOOL: Kelleher 7, Williams 7, Fabinho 8, Matip 8, Robertson 8, Henderson 8, Wijnaldum 8, Jones 7, Mane 7, Firmino 6, Salah 8. Subs: Alexander-Arnold 7, Jota 6, Keita n/a.



WOLVES: Patricio 6, Semedo 5, Boly 6, Coady 5, Marcal 6, Neves 6, Moutinho 6, Dendoncker 6, Podence 6, Neto 6, Traore 6. Subs: Silva 6, Ait Nouri 6, Ferreira 5.

KEY MOMENTS

24’ - GOAL! – Liverpool 1-0 Wolves. Salah pounces upon an error from Coady to nip in and fire a low shot beyond Patricio.

45’ – WOLVES PENALTY DRAMA! The referee awards the visitors a spot kick after Mane appeared to catch Coady. VAR checks and suggests Pawson consults the pitch-side monitor. Replays show very little contact and the official duly overturns his initial decision.

58’ - WOLVES CHANCE! Coady almost ghosts in to finish off a wonderful ball in from the right. Only brilliant defending from Fabinho steals it off his toe.

59’ - GOAL! – Liverpool 2-0 Wolves. The home side counter attack at speed and Wijnaldum doubles their advantage with a sweet curling shot into the top corner.

67’ - GOAL! – Liverpool 3-0 Wolves. It's three! Matip flies in to meet Salah's wonderful cross and thump a header home.

78’ - GOAL! – Liverpool 4-0 Wolves. Alexander-Arnold marks his return with a delicious assist, picking out Mane, who sees his attempt go in off Semedo.

KEY STATS

Salah now has 52 Premier League goals at Anfield - only Lionel Messi at the Camp Nou (63) and Robert Lewandowski at the Allianz Arena (59) have more at a single venue in the big-five European leagues since he joined the Reds in 2017.

Liverpool have won 31 of their last 32 home league games (D1), scoring 93 goals while conceding just 25 in this time.

Since Liverpool’s first match after Virgil van Dijk’s injury against Everton (Ajax in October), the Reds have conceded just six goals in 11 games in all competitions, keeping six clean sheets in the process.

Tonight was the 17th time Mo Salah has both scored and assisted a goal in the same Premier League game for Liverpool; since 2017-18, this is five more times than any other player (Son Heung-min, 12).

Five of Joel Matip's six goals for Liverpool in all competitions have been headed, with five also coming from a corner situation (one free-kick).

88.5% - Of Georginio Wijnaldum's 26 Premier League goals, 23 have come at home (88.5%), the highest ratio scored on home soil of any player with 20+ goals in the competition's history.

