Manchester showed its support for Marcus Rashford on Tuesday, as huge numbers turned out at the mural of the footballer that was defaced with racist graffiti following England’s loss to Italy in the final of Euro 2020.

Rashford was one of three England players to miss from the spot in the penalty shootout defeat at Wembley.

The Manchester United man, Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho were subjected to vile abuse on social media, while a mural to Rashford - which was commissioned after the forward’s efforts in helping fight food poverty during the coronavirus pandemic - was defaced.

Locals in Withington rallied to cover up the abuse with messages of support, while street artist Akse restored the painting on Tuesday.

Later in the evening, scores of people turned up showing their support for Rashford and others who have been subjected to racist abuse.

Rashford noted the gathering and sent a message thanking those who have offered their support in the days following the loss to Italy.

