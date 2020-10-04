Manchester United defender Luke Shaw has suggested that his side gave up during their 6-1 Premier League defeat by Tottenham Hotspur.

The defender was at fault for Spurs' opening goal as he got tangled up with teammate and captain Harry Maguire, and he admitted that the team performance was littered with errors.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: "It was a lack of concentration and then a mistake, another mistake, another mistake. We switched off. It really hurts.

"Manchester United shouldn't lose in this manner. It really hurts, it's embarrassing and we've let a lot of people down. We've let ourselves down and the staff down."

He believed that with an international break ahead of them they could use the time away from the Premier League.

"We need to look in the mirror, we are nowhere near it at the moment. Maybe it's lucky that we've got a break now," he said.

Shaw even claimed that the players had given up when Anthony Martial was sent off on 28 minutes, with the score at 2-1 in Spurs's favour.

"When we went down to 10 men maybe we gave up, there wasn't that character on the pitch. We were too quiet and naive. There was many mistakes, we need to do more.

"It's embarrassing. I was embarrassed on the pitch. We need a long hard look at ourselves."

Speaking to the BBC, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hoped his players would come back with a new mindset after the international break.

"It's my second language so it's very difficult to put it into words. It's a horrible feeling, the worst day I've had as a Manchester United manager and player. I've been part of big defeats before and we've bounced back so we've just got to let the boys go away on international duty, find their mojo themselves and the others that are going to stay here, we've got to help them.

"After a result like this you need to clear your mind and head and look forward.

"Sometimes you make mistakes, that's part of life and we made too many mistakes in one game of football and that shows in the result against a very good football team. They are a team full of quality and we got punished almost every time we made a mistake."

The Norwegian did admit that the buck stopped with him, even if he did not know how to change things for the better.

"If it's a different shape, mentality, I don't know, but it will be different. We can't accept performances like this. I hold my hands up, I'm in charge and I'm responsible for this."

