All the incomings at Chelsea got fans hot under the collar ahead of the new season, and with valid reason.

Timo Werner smashed goalscoring records galore in Germany, Kai Havertz came with a huge reputation having been dubbed the next Michael Ballack, while Brazil captain Thiago Silva brought a wealth of trophy-winning know-how at the back.

However, one signing that went under the radar, given how early the deal was finalised and the fact he started the new campaign injured, was the acquisition of Hakim Ziyech. Two starts into his Premier League career, and there is no doubting which of the plethora of fresh faces has wowed the most.

The former Ajax winger turned heads with his performances against Tottenham in the Champions League last season, with Chelsea moving quickly to get their top target signed up - the switch completed all the way back in February.

Then, we had to wait until October to be treated to Ziyech in blue. But there has been no bedding in period. Anything but.

After a goal on his full debut against Krasnodar in the Champions League, Ziyech has just gone from strength to wow. A goal and an assist followed against Burnley before, in his next Premier League outing, he put the Blades to the sword at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The visitors even had forewarning, with Ziyech promising to bring "beautiful football" in an interview in the match programme, and after seeing his side fall behind, Ziyech's actions spoke louder than his words, with his sumptuous pass setting up Mateo Kovacic in the build-up to Tammy Abraham's equaliser, before a wicked, swirling cross unlocked Sheffield United, Ben Chilwell providing the finishing touch to nudge his side in front.

Not done there, another inch-perfect, fizzing cross set up Thiago Silva for Chelsea's third, before the pass of the match set Werner free, with the German fluffing his lines.

The pace and fizz Ziyech gets on those crosses makes them almost impossible to defend, and provides Chelsea with a weapon most can only wish to possess..

"We played against [Hakim Ziyech] in the Champions League last year," Lampard said after the game. "He's a top class player.

He impresses you even more when you work with him. The Dutch league finished a long time ago then he had an injury so to hit the ground running like he has had been remarkable. He will be a big player for us. I need players who can come in and lift the level.

And that is exactly why Chelsea can now be considered serious title contenders. Finishing in the top four, having spent over £200m on players, in the short-sighted sport that football is, is no longer good enough.

Lifting Chelsea to a level above a fourth spot is not going to be easy. Werner could well turn out to be the man to do just that, as could Havertz.

On this evidence, however, the man with the real x-factor is the magic man Ziyech. With a wand of a left foot, and a cross that will find the head, or a top of the thigh as was the case with Chilwell, of a multitude of willing Chelsea forwards or even flying full-backs, Ziyech has the tools to get the Chelsea engine firing into top gear.

