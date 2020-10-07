Manchester City's official Twitter account - @ManCity - went down briefly in bizarre fashion, before reappearing with almost seven million fewer followers.

Rumours circulated as to the reasons behind such a bizarre move, with some suggesting retribution for City having their Champions League ban overturned.

However, City were soon back online, insisting it was a technical glitch on Twitter's part, but their account's followers had reduced in number from 8.5m to 1.6m, sparking further rumours doubting the validity of their followers in the first place.

Eventually, the followers did trickle back in - although they were still nearly two million down at time of latest update.

