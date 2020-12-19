Man City striker Sergio Aguero has admitted that he is finding it tough to recover from a persistent knee injury.

City's leading all-time goalscorer has played just six times for City so far in this campaign, and had surgery in the summer that caused him to miss the start of hte season.

The 32-year-old Argentine came on as a substitute in Tuesday's 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League, but missed a training session ahead of Saturday's trip to Southampton.

"It's difficult," Aguero told British media. "Sometimes my knee is good, sometimes a little bit bad. I'm doing everything to help the physio and medical staff to improve.

"I need a little bit of time but I came back in the week, and I hope to be at my best. Now I need time, but it's a long season."

City are ninth in the Premier League, eight points behind leaders Liverpool, but Aguero is confident his side will be able to mount a challenge for the title.

"We always believe that we can challenge for the title. In the Premier League, you win two games and then you're near the top. We need to be calm, play the same way, because City always fights for the titles. Always," he said.

