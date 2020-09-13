Former Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness has accused Liverpool and Manchester United of 'blackmail' over their pursuit of Thiago Alcantara.

Alcantara has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League this summer as he refuses to sign a new deal with the Champions League winners.

The Spaniard's contract expires at the end of the season, and Bayern are demanding £27m for the player this summer rather than let him leave for free next year.

But neither Manchester United or Liverpool have submitted an offer for the player, and Hoeness believes the two clubs are stalling in order to secure a cheap deal before the October 5 transfer deadline.

"We offered him a great four-year contract but in the last minute he changed his mind and told us he wants a new challenge," Hoeness told Sport1.

"He probably has an agreement with Liverpool or Manchester United, or with both.

"Both clubs have not come to us with an offer.

"They are bluffing and want to blackmail us by waiting until the last week and then make a cheap offer.

"Bayern must decide whether they want to play this game or stand their ground and keep Thiago."

