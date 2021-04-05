Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised youngster Mason Greenwood for his recent improvement after scoring the winner on Sunday evening.

Former United striker Danny Welbeck put Brighton into a 13th-minute lead with a header before Marcus Rashford equalised and 19-year-old Greenwood nodded in a speculative Paul Pogba volley to complete the Old Trafford side's comeback.

"I'm so happy for him... When he gets those goals, we know that he's going to add another dimension to his game," said Solskjaer, who will be without defender Eric Bailly for "a little while" after he tested positive for COVID-19 on international duty with Ivory Coast.

"I'm pleased with his overall performance again very good. He was bright, tidy, clean on the ball, hit the post and one that went over the bar, maybe deflected, in the second half."

Greenwood could feature more regularly in the rest of the campaign with France forward Anthony Martial set to miss the remainder of the season due to a knee injury sustained on international duty.

Goalkeeper Dean Henderson started in place of David de Gea for a seventh straight game and Solskjaer said he had to make a choice between the two on a game-by-game basis.

"I've got two great goalkeepers and it's about now to find games that both of them will play," said Solskjaer. "Both of them deserve to play more than what they do and it's just a decision I have to make every time."

United are second in the league and are 14 points behind Manchester City, who have played a game more. Solskjaer's side next face Granada in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final on Thursday.

