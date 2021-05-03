Glazers not selling Man Utd

The Glazers have no intentions of selling Manchester United, the Guardian reports , with the paper claiming the owners are standing by their long-term vision of growing the club’s value from its current £3.05bn to $10bn (£7bn). United fans protested the Glazers’ ownership inside Old Trafford on Sunday, resulting in the Premier League match with Liverpool being postponed, but the Glazers are committed to the club as a security review gets under way following Sunday’s scenes. The club could also consider banning fans responsible for criminality.

The United Trinity statue is seen as fans protest Manchester United's Glazer ownership outside the stadium Image credit: Getty Images

Paper Round’s view: The scenes from Sunday will live long in the memory, a protest which called off what is traditionally one of the biggest games in world football. It would appear the Glazers feel far-enough removed from the protests at Old Trafford to reaffirm their commitment to the club. If they were inside, watching a match with 76,000 supporters making their feelings known perhaps within the next year, then they could witness just how deep this hatred is first-hand – though it wouldn’t be the first time.

Dortmund confident on Haaland

Borussia Dortmund are increasingly confident Erling Haaland will stay at the club beyond the summer despite interest from around Europe for the forward, the Telegraph reports . Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea are among the teams interested in signing the Norwegian striker, who could cost around £150m, but Dortmund will not be bullied when it comes to negotiations – as they showed with Jadon Sancho last summer.

Erling Haaland of Borussia Dortmund celebrates scoring his winning goal to the 0:2 during the Bundesliga match between VfL Wolfsburg and Borussia Dortmund at the Volkswagen Arena on April 24, 2021 in Wolfsburg Image credit: Getty Images

Paper Round’s view: Haaland, and his agent Mino Raiola, will hold the cards this summer, but it could be Dortmund’s final position in the Bundesliga that proves crucial. The club are currently fifth in the Bundesliga, one point behind Eintracht Frankfurt, and if Dortmund falter in the race for Champions League football, they could lose their prize asset and even face selling him for cheaper than they want to sell. That would be a huge double blow.

Spurs could loan Bale again

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy will give the club's next manager the option of re-signing Gareth Bale next season, the Mail reports . On a season-long loan from Real Madrid, Bale could return to Spurs for another spell as the London club secured the first option to sign him for a second season. Spurs are paying his £240,000-a-week wages, so Levy will weigh up whether the move is worthwhile when he finds a new manager to replace Jose Mourinho.

Gareth Bale Image credit: Getty Images

Paper Round’s view: A costly loan, but Bale has warmed to the task of late with goalscoring contributions in wins against Sheffield United and Southampton under Ryan Mason. A lot will depend on Real, and whether Zinedine Zidane wants Bale back, but the identity of the next Spurs manager will undoubtedly play a big part as well – not only in terms of Bale, but with regards to recruitment on a whole. A big name would attract big players, and also help convince a certain Harry Kane to stay.

Sancho price tag drops

Borussia Dortmund have agreed to drop the asking price for Jadon Sancho to around €85-90m, the Manchester Evening News reports . With Manchester United interested last summer, Dortmund were reportedly looking for closer to £120m, but with the pandemic affecting clubs across the globe, the German outfit are willing to cash in should United come back with a tempting offer.

Jadon Sancho Image credit: Getty Images

Paper Round’s view: Dortmund may well wait to see what they can get for Haaland first, while it would also be detrimental to lose both players even if it does total a tidy £250m there or there abouts. Dortmund have recruited strongly in recent years, but this would be a double blow that would be tough to recover from. Best trying to keep at least one, ideally both.

