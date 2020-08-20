Man Utd Premier League fixtures: Delayed start, Jose showdown, derby days

Manchester United's 2020-21 Premier League fixtures have been announced, with Crystal Palace first up after a delay of a week.

United's involvement in the latter stages of the Europa League means their season kicks off a week later, against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on September 19.

After that it's an away day at Brighton on September 26, before Jose Mourinho returns to Old Trafford with Tottenham on October 3.

Transfers Transfer news LIVE - Tottenham launch surprise bid for Arsenal's Ainsley Maitland-Niles 4 HOURS AGO

October looks a daunting prospect with home matches against Chelsea, on the 24th, and Arsenal, on the 31st.

A tantalising clash with promoted Leeds United comes on December 19 and then the first showdown with Liverpool is at Anfield on January 16.

The return fixture against Liverpool comes on May 1, before a run of matches against Aston Villa, Leicester City, Fulham and Wolves to finish the season on May 23.

September

12: Burnley (a) (Postponed)

19: Crystal Palace (h)

26: Brighton (a)

October

3: Tottenham (h)

17: Newcastle United (a)

24: Chelsea (h)

31: Arsenal (h)

November

7: Everton (a)

21: West Brom (h)

28: Southampton (a)

December

5: West Ham (a)

12: Man City (h)

15: Sheffield United (a)

19: Leeds (h)

26: Leicester (a)

28: Wolves (h)

January

2: Aston Villa (h)

12: Fulham (a)

16: Liverpool (a)

26: Sheffield United (h)

30: Arsenal (a)

February

2: Southampton (h)

6: Everton (h)

13: West Brom (a)

20: Newcastle (h)

27: Chelsea (a)

March

6: Man City (a)

13: West Ham (h)

20: Crystal Palace (a)

April

3: Brighton (h)

10: Tottenham (a)

17: Burnley (h)

24: Leeds (a)

May

1: Liverpool (h)

8: Aston Villa (a)

11: Leicester City (h)

15: Fulham (h)

23: Wolves (a)

Premier League Premier League fixtures - All the details 6 HOURS AGO