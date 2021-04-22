Manchester United supporters gathered at the club's Carrington training ground on Thursday to protest against the Glazer family's ownership of the club, with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on hand to speak to the group before they dispersed.

Fans are directing their anger at the owners of the six Premier League clubs who signed up for the European Super League on Sunday before withdrawing from the breakaway two days later.

Co-owner of United, Joel Glazer, was one of the key figures behind the ESL - he was announced as the competition's vice-chairman and claimed it would benefit the "wider football pyramid”.

Transfers Barcelona look for Neymar Plan B with Aguero an option - Paper Round 7 HOURS AGO

And though United backtracked on their plans, supporters still headed for the training ground on Thursday to make their feelings known, blocking the entrance and even appearing to make it onto the first-team pitch.

Coach Michael Carrick, technical director Darren Fletcher and midfielder Nemanja Matic joined Solskjaer in speaking to the fans, BBC Sport reported, while United confirmed the group left in a statement on Thursday:

At approximately 9am this morning, a group gained access to the club training ground. The manager and others spoke to them. Buildings were secure and the group has now left the site.

In an open letter to supporters, Glazer apologised for failing to “show enough respect” for football’s “deep-rooted traditions” by attempting to join the breakaway competition.

He wrote: “We continue to believe that European football needs to become more sustainable throughout the pyramid for the long-term. However, we fully accept that the Super League was not the right way to go about it.

'I don't think they're out' - Perez says Prem clubs could return to Super League

“In seeking to create a more stable foundation for the game, we failed to show enough respect for its deep-rooted traditions – promotion, relegation, the pyramid – and for that we are sorry.

This is the world’s greatest football club and we apologise unreservedly for the unrest caused during these past few days.

United were among 12 clubs, including six from the Premier League who looked to set up the new competition but faced a barrage of criticism from many quarters including their own fans.

Glazer was reportedly one of the driving forces behind the competition and was even set to be appointed joint vice-chairman of the controversial new league.

However, after the almost universal rejection of the idea from the entire football world, the club’s involved were forced into an embarrassing climb-down and pulled out of the proposed competition.

The fallout even saw the club's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward tender his resignation.

Glazer added: “You made very clear your opposition to the European Super League, and we have listened. We got it wrong, and we want to show that we can put things right.

“Although the wounds are raw and I understand that it will take time for the scars to heal, I am personally committed to rebuilding trust with our fans and learning from the message you delivered with such conviction.”

Premier League Man Utd's Glazer issues public apology over Super League plans 20 HOURS AGO