Paul Pogba has spoken about the breakdown of his relationship with Jose Mourinho when they were together at Manchester United, describing it as "strange".

The Frenchman famously fell out with Mourinho towards the end of the latter’s 18-month spell in charge at Old Trafford with a damning training video at the time showing the extent of the acrimony between the two.

Mourinho was sacked in December 2018 and Pogba has now revealed he has no idea why the Portuguese boss soured on him.

"Once I had a great relationship with Mourinho,” he told Sky Sports . “Everybody saw that, and the next day you don't know what happened.

That's the strange thing I had with Mourinho and I cannot explain to you because even I don't know. So, yeah.

The two men both arrived at the club in the summer of 2016 and after winning the League Cup and Europa League in their first season, also finished runners up in the Premier League the following year.

However, as Pogba’s and United’s form dipped, Mourinho was eventually relieved of his duties and replaced by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The United midfielder believes his former boss had a problem with man management and admits he prefers the approach of Mourinho’s successor.

"What I have now with Ole is different,” he added. “He wouldn't go against the players.

Maybe Ole wouldn't pick them, but it's not like he puts them on the side like they don't exist anymore.

"That's the difference between Mourinho and Ole."

United are currently second in the Premier League and into the semi-final of the Europa League and Pogba feels the team’s improvement can be put down to their manager’s methods of dealing with players, which are a contrast to those of Mourinho.

"Maybe because he [Solskjaer] is a bit closer to the people," Pogba explained.

"Every coach has their own way to coach and deal with players, and as a player you have to adapt. Sometimes it doesn't suit you and sometimes it does.”

