Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford may not recover from a shoulder injury in time to face West Ham at the weekend.

The England international was withdrawn in the second half of the game against Paris Saint-Germain, which the home side lost 3-1 after some poor finishing.

"It's just niggling him, that shoulder injury," Solskjaer said to BT Sport after the match. "Let's see how quickly he can recover. Let's hope he can be ready for the West Ham game. But we don't know."

Rashford sat out England's Nations League games last month after initially injuring the shoulder against Everton but has now suffered a recurrence.

United are ninth in the Premier League, five points behind leaders Tottenham Hotspur but with a game in hand.

They play West Ham on Saturday evening at the London Stadium.

