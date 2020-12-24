Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjer made light of Edinson Cavani's clash with Yerry Mina in their League Cup win on Wednesday.

Cavani grabbed the winner for the away side with two minutes of normal time remaining before Anthony Martial scored United's second, and the Uruguayan received only a verbal warning from referee Bobby Madley after shoving Mina to the ground with his hands close to the Colombian's neck in the first half.

transfers Desperate Arsenal turn to Isco - Paper Round 22/12/2020 AT 21:22

No further action was taken as the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) is not used in the competition until the semi-finals and Solskjaer said there was "nothing in it", though TV replays showing that Uruguayan Cavani was lucky to escape at least a yellow card.

"Two South Americans that have had a few battles before, they met in Copa America qualifiers so, no, this was a proper game of football," Solskjaer told Sky Sports.

"With fans, tackles, yellow cards and chances at both ends, I enjoyed it... He (Cavani) is a top striker, the movement, the quality and the left-foot strike was excellent."

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti said that he did not discuss the matter with his players at the end of the game.

"The rules are that VAR does not happen in the game and so if the referee decides that Cavani did not do anything wrong then we need to accept this. Full stop," Ancelotti said.

United will face local rivals Manchester City in the semi-finals of the competition.

Man Utd win race for Ecuador sensation - Euro Papers

transfers Ings new contract imminent, Everton line up Khedira coup - Inside Football 18/12/2020 AT 09:57