It's the strength and the presence of Bruno Fernandes that's making the difference for Manchester United. Even with how much everyone thought of Eric Cantona and what he did, and they still talk about how great he was at the time, people didn't look at Manchester United as a one-man team like they do at the moment.

United fans are fearful of Fernandes being unavailable for a few games because they have made themselves too reliant on one player to pull the strings in every attacking move they have. We saw that in the Wolves game and they defended against him very well.

Premier League Uruguayan players demand FA overturns 'reprehensible' Cavani ban YESTERDAY AT 14:40

What United need is someone else on the park at the same time as him, not someone else to come in when he's injured, and to take defenders away from him.

Ramos makes shock Messi transfer claim as PSG circle - Euro Papers

Just like Eric

When Eric Cantona was on the pitch, his presence helped other players into making attacks so there was more than one attacking thrust. This Manchester United team struggle with that.

You don't want to go out and spend in the current situation. You've got Edinson Cavani - use him.

He's the best centre forward they've got in this moment in time at the club, so try and make him a presence like they did with Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The difference, which Zlatan could not do when he was at United, is Cavani will make a run for Fernandes to find him with a pass, or will be able to see where Fernandes should be making a run and will make that pass.

It's all about creating space and that is what he will do. Anthony Martial won't make a run to make something happen so there's a big difference between the two strikers. Cavani has to play.

Everyone wants to question why Manchester United are at the top, but the neutral wants to see United and Liverpool competing at the top of the Premier League. They haven't had that for a long time.

Premier League Uruguayan academics slam FA over Cavani ban 02/01/2021 AT 11:08