Manchester City have been dealt a crushing blow with confirmation that Kevin De Bruyne is likely to be sidelined for four to six weeks.

The inspirational Belgium international limped out of City’s 2-0 win over Aston Villa on Wednesday with what appeared to be a hamstring injury.

Reports swirled as to the severity of the issue, and it has been confirmed by manager Pep Guardiola that the midfielder could be sidelined until March.

"Kevin, like the doctor said today after reviewing the scan, will be four to six weeks out,” Guardiola said at a press conference ahead of City’s clash with Cheltenham in the FA Cup on Saturday.

“I'm not saying anything that anyone doesn't know, it is unfortunate for him and for us and we have to find a solution because everyone in their own life is struggling in the situation we are living and we have to adapt.”

Kyle Walker will miss the game at Cheltenham, but Guardiola said his hip complaint is not a serious one.

De Bruyne took to Twitch to provide his own update, saying he was ‘alright.’

"I'm alright,” he said. "I'm alright, part of football. It's not too bad.

“I'm getting old you know, not a young chicken anymore. I'm thirty in the summer."

If De Bruyne is out for six weeks, he would miss games with West Brom, Sheffield United, Burnley, Liverpool, Tottenham, Arsenal, Borussia Monchengladbach, and West Ham.

A potential return date could be the Manchester derby on March 6.

