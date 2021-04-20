Manchester City have confirmed that they have started the official procedure to withdraw from the European Super League.
City were one of six Premier League clubs who were part of the founding 12 for the new league, which has been widely criticised.
However reports emerged on Tuesday that City, along with Chelsea, were considering withdrawing after the backlash from supporters worldwide.
In a brief statement on their website CIty said: "Manchester City Football Club can confirm that it has formally enacted the procedures to withdraw from the group developing plans for a European Super League."
The news comes after criticism from significant City figures such as Pep Guardiola and Kevin De Bruyne.
There were protests at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday before Chelsea's match against Brighton while Liverpool players released a collective statement panning the decision.
It has also been announced that Manchester United vice-chairman Ed Woodward will stand down at the end of the year, even though United are insistent that the decision is not related to the ESL debacle.
