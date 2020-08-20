Manchester City Premier League fixtures: City to miss out opening PL weekend

Manchester City will sit out the first Premier League weekend before travelling to Wolves on September 19.

Because of City's late Champions League finish where they were surprisingly knocked out by Lyon at the quarter-final stage, they will play just two Premier League games in September.

The first game against Wolves will be followed by their opening home clash against Leicester. They then take on Leeds at the start of October at Elland Road before the international break.

City play Arsenal on October 17 and take on champions Liverpool on November 7 and February 6.

Pep Guardiola's side face Liverpool, Tottenham, Arsenal, West Ham and Manchester United between Feb 6 and March 6.

September

12: Aston Villa (h) postponed

19: Wolves (a)

26: Leicester (h)

October

3: Leeds (a)

17: Arsenal (h)

24: West Ham (a)

31: Sheff Utd (a)

November

7: Liverpool (h)

21: Tottenham (a)

28: Burnley (h)

December

5: Fulham (h)

12: Man Utd (a)

16: West Brom (h)

19: Southampton (a)

26: Newcastle (h)

28: Everton (a)

January

2: Chelsea (a)

13: Brighton (h)

16: Crystal Palace (h)

26: West Brom (a)

30: Sheffield United (h)

February

2: Burnley (a)

6: Liverpool (a)

13: Tottenham (h)

20: Arsenal (a)

27: West Ham (h)

March

6: Man Utd (h)

13: Fulham (a)

20: Wolves (a)

April

3: Leicester (a)

10: Leeds (h)

17: Aston Villa (a)

24: Southampton (h)

May

1: Crystal Palace (a)

8: Chelsea (h)

12: Newcastle (a)

15: Brighton (a)

23: Everton (h)

