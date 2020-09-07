Manchester City have announced that players Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte have tested positive for Covid-19.

The two players are now self-isolating, though the club said on their official website that neither player is displaying symptoms.

The club said: "Manchester City FC can confirm that Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte have tested positive for Covid-19.

"Both players are currently observing a period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and UK Government protocol on quarantine. Neither is displaying symptoms of the virus.

Everyone at the Club wishes Riyad and Aymeric a speedy recovery ahead of their return to training and the new season.

