Sergio Aguero is poised to sign a two-year deal with Barcelona, Eurosport has learned.

The Argentina superstar’s time at Manchester City is winding down, and he will leave on a free transfer at the end of the season.

A host of clubs have been credited with an interest, with Barca’s well documented on account of Aguero’s positive relationship with Lionel Messi.

Champions League Fans to stay in bubble, return same day for Champions League final AN HOUR AGO

The likelihood of a move to Catalunya has advanced after positive talks between Barca and Aguero’s agent.

Negotiations are at an advanced stage, with only minor details needed to be ironed out before Aguero puts his name to the contract.

'No problem' - Guardiola on Champions League final move

Barca president Joan Laporta was well aware of the relationship Messi has with Aguero, and he made first contact with the City forward’s advisors during the recent election.

Aguero’s people gave a positive reaction to the initial contact, and Laporta stepped up interest after being confirmed as the club’s new president.

While signing Aguero would be a huge boost to Barca in itself, the knock-on effect is it increases the prospect of Messi remaining at the club.

Messi said he would make a decision on his future at the end of the season, and the prospect of his close friend Aguero arriving strengthens Barca’s hand.

Aguero could find a familiar face should he arrive at Camp Nou, as Eric Garcia is set to make the move from City as well this summer.

Premier League De Bruyne to miss Man City's Newcastle trip with muscle issue 2 HOURS AGO