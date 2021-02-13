Ilkay Gundogan scored a brace as Manchester City made it 11 Premier League wins on the spin after a 3-0 win over Tottenham.

Pep Guardiola's side dominated possession but it was the visitors who had the best early chance with Harry Kane's free-kick rattling the post.

City cranked up the pressure and they broke the deadlock with a penalty after Pierre Emile Højbjerg's clumsy collision with Gundogan. Despite Ederson's efforts to take the spot-kick, Rodri stepped up and scored with a low effort which Hugo Lloris got a hand to but was unable to keep out.

Jose Mourinho brought on Moussa Sissoko for the ineffective Lucas Moura at the break but City went 2-0 up after another blunder from Lloris, who allowed Gundogan's low shot from close range to squirm under him at his near post.

And it got worse for the visitors, who have now lost five of their last six games, when Ederson's brilliant drilled pass found Gudogan on the edge of the box who netted his 13th of the season.

The result sees Guardiola's side go seven points clear at the top of the table while Spurs are in eighth.

TALKING POINT

Time for Mourinho to drop Lloris?

The Frenchman has had a nightmare few weeks. He should have saved Rodri's penalty and somehow let Gundogan's shot squirm under him, this comes 3 days after conceding five against Everton where he also made an error for Dominic Calvert-Lewin's goal. His deputy Joe Hart is prone to an error but Lloris's confidence looks shot, as does Lucas Moura and a few others.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City): Who needs Sergio Aguero? The Argentine was back on the bench today but City have not missed him due to Gundogan's late runs in the box and cool finishes. The German midfielder has been transformed into a goal machine this season, the pick of them being controlling Ederson's pass, outmuscling Davinson Sanchez before finding the back of the net.

PLAYER RATINGS

MAN CITY: Ederson 8, Cancelo 7, Stones 7, Laporte 6, Zinchenko 5, Rodri 7, Gundogan 9, Foden 6, Bernardo Silva 5, Sterling 8, Jesus 6. Subs: Torres 5, Mahrez n/a.

TOTTENHAM: Lloris 3, Tanganga 4, Dier 5, Sanchez 5, Davies 3, Ndombele 6, Hojbjerg 5, Lamela 4, Moura 4, Son 4, Kane 5. Subs: Sissoko 5, Alli n/a, Bale n/a.

KEY MOMENTS

14' - WOODWORK! Kane's free-kick hits the post, a lovely strike around the wall.

22' - CITY SCORE A PENALTY! Gundogan goes down under Hojbjerg's clumsy collision. Rodri just scores with a low effort, Lloris got a touch.

43' - CLOSE! Sterling is found by Cancelo, he gets to the byline and squares it for Gundogan whose shot is blocked. It comes back to Cancelo, who squares for Jesus whose stirke shaves the top of the bar!

50' - GOAL FOR CITY! Gundogan has his 12th of the season after his tame shot squirms under Lloris.

67' - WHAT A GOAL FROM CITY! A 70-metre pass from Ederson to Gundogan who controls it, beats Sanchez and sidefoots it in. Amazing.

82' - CLOSE! Bale's half volley on the edge is blocked he then beats three players and his shot is beaten away by Ederson. Lovely footwork.

KEY STAT

Since losing at Spurs in November, Man City have remained unbeaten in their last 15 Premier League games, winning the last 11 in a row.

