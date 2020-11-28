Riyad Mahrez scored a hat-trick as Manchester City returned to winning ways with yet another comprehensive victory over Burnley at the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola's side started the day in 14th having failed to score more than once in their last six league games, and without a win in their last two.

But any notion that City could be frustrated by Burnley were put to bed after just six minutes when Mahrez opened the scoring after yet another assist from Kevin De Bruyne.

City doubled their advantage in the 22nd-minute when the visitors were caught napping from Kyle Walker's throw-in with Mahrez pouncing and curling home his second.

Benjamin Mendy piled more misery on Burnley as he scored his first goal for the club with a lovely first-time volley from De Bruyne's floated cross five minutes before the break.

Ferran Torres grabbed his fifth goal of the season, but his first in the Premier League, to make it 4-0 in the 66th minute following a lovely attacking move involving Walker and Gabriel Jesus.

And three minutes later Mahrez was celebrating his hat-trick after heading in at the back post from substitute Phil Foden's deep delivery.

It was a baptism of fire for Burnley's Premier League debutant goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell, who replaced the injured Nick Pope, and the 24-year-old had VAR to thank for chalking off an unfortunate own goal as City thought they had a sixth.

It means that for the fourth consecutive meeting between the sides at the Etihad City recorded a 5-0 victory, a win that moves them up to eighth, three points adrift of the top four, while Burnley remain 17th.

TALKING POINT - Déjà vu as City run riot over Burnley

What is it about Burnley playing at the Etihad Stadium? Sean Dyche's side have now lost the last seven meetings by an aggregate score of 29-2.

With Pep Guardiola's men in such poor form domestically, and with Sergio Aguero missing with a knee injury, Burnley actually came into this tie sensing they could end their dismal record here.

But it didn't turn out like that, as a wounded City took out all their frustrations on the struggling Clarets with a ruthless, emphatic performance to answer their critics. Even without Aguero and Raheem Sterling (left on the bench), City had far too much for Burnley going forward, with almost everything that Mahrez touched turning to gold.

It was a scintillating display that suggests City may just have their mojo back, and it moves them six points behind league leaders Liverpool with a game in hand.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Riyad Mahrez (Man City)

The 29-year-old was a real livewire in City's attack, constantly picking up positions of space, and Burnley just couldn't handle his pace, trickery and ruthlessness.

PLAYER RATINGS

Man City: Ederson 6, Walker 7, Dias 6, Stones 6, Mendy 7, Gundogan 7, Rodrigo 6, Mahrez 9, De Bruyne 8, Torres 7, Jesus 7. Subs: Fernandinho 6, Foden 6, Garcia 5.

Burnley: Peacock-Farrell 4, Lowton 5, Mee 4, Tarkowski 4, Taylor 5, Westwood 5, Benson 5, Rodriguez 5, Barnes 6, McNeil 5, Wood 4. Subs: Pieters 5, Vydra N/A.

KEY MOMENTS

6' - GOAL! Man City 1-0 Burnley (Riyad Mahrez): That didn't take long! Burnley give the ball away in midfield and City take full advantage with a precise passing move. De Bruyne releases Mahrez, who rifles it past Premier League debutant Peacock-Farrell.

22' - GOAL! Man City 2-0 Burnley (Riyard Mahrez): Mahrez at the double, but that is so poor from a Burnley point-of-view. The visitors are caught sleeping from a throw-in, Mahrez is wide awake to beat Taylor to the ball. He cuts in and bends it in at the far post.

40' - GOAL! Man City 3-0 Burnley (Benjamin Mendy): A wonderful goal from Mendy completely kills Burnley's hopes! De Bruyne delivers a delightful cross to the back post and it's a striker's finish from Mendy, who volleys home with the side-foot.

66' - GOAL! Man City 4-0 Burnley (Ferran Torres): Torres extends City's lead with his fifth goal of the season! Walker rolls it in-field to Jesus, who flicks it into the path of Torres and he sweeps it home. It's his first goal in the Premier League.

69' - GOAL! Man City 5-0 Burnley (Riyad Mahrez): Mahrez hits his hat-trick! Foden makes an immediate impact as he's released on the left and whips the ball to the far post and all Mahrez has to do is head the ball into the back of the net.

KEY STATS

Riyad Mahrez is only the second African to score a Premier League hat-trick for Man City after Yaya Toure against Fulham in March 2014.

Benjamin Mendy scored his first goal for Man City (60th appearance in all competitions), finding the back of the net for the first time since March 2017, for Monaco against Marseille in the Coup de France.

