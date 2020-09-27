Jamie Vardy scored a hat-trick as Leicester City stormed to the top of the Premier League table with a stunning 5-2 victory at Manchester City.

The former England man once again proved to be Pep Guardiola’s tormentor-in-chief as the Foxes made it three wins from three and condemned the Citizens to a first top-flight since 1989-90.

It never looked on the cards in the early stages when the Citizens got off to a sensational start. Former Foxes star, Riyad Mahrez rifled an unstoppable shot into the top corner from a half-cleared left-wing corner on four minutes.

Leicester struggled to get out of their half for long periods, but slowly worked their way back into it and were handed a lifeline when Kyle Walker tripped Vardy. The forward stepped up and duly crashed home the penalty to level eight minutes prior to the interval.

Brendan Rodgers’ men continued to grow in confidence and they soon turned the tables on their hosts, with Vardy the architect of their triumph. First he flicked home a delicious near-post finish before winning and converting another spot-kick to put the away side in dreamland.

Substitute James Maddison added a fourth with a delightful curler before Nathan Ake reduced the arrears with his first City goal.

However, the Foxes capped a five-star showing two minutes from time when Youri Tielemans converted their third penalty of the evening.

Manchester City will need to react quickly as they turn their focus to Wednesday’s EFL Cup tie at Burnley before Premier League duty resumes with a trip to newly-promoted Leeds United on Saturday. Leicester host West Ham on Sunday.

TALKING POINT

Man City still have the same problems while the Foxes ride high again. Guardiola made much of the fact he was missing a number of players ahead of this encounter, but he still named a starting XI good enough to compete. The Citizens actually dominated most of the first half, but fell apart once Vardy took centre stage in a four-minute burst after the break.

The truth is that the defensive frailties that hindered their title bid last season were there for all to see once again, with three defenders guilty of each conceding a penalty. It’s very early days in terms of the title race, but Jurgen Klopp and his Liverpool players will have been buoyed by this result and City need to respond fast – both on the pitch and quite possibly in the transfer market, such was the horrific manner of this loss.

As for Leicester, it’s a perfect start to the new campaign after the disappointment of last season when a poor finish saw them miss out on the Champions League. It was a first away win at Man City for Rodgers as a manager, but he'll be keen not to get too carried away given how well it went in the first few months last term.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Jamie Vardy (Leicester City). The striker was rarely involved, but his impact was sensational when he did come alive in the game. He won both of the penalties he converted and gave his team a 2-1 lead with a quite brilliant flick. His only frustration will be that he had been substituted by the time the third spot kick of the game was awarded to the visitors. Guardiola will be sick of the sight of him.

PLAYER RATINGS

MAN CITY: Emerson 6, Walker 5, Ake 6, Garcia 5, Mendy 5, Rodri 6, Fernandinho 6, De Bruyne 6, Foden 5, Mahrez 7, Sterling 6. Subs: Delap 6, Torres 6, Laporte n/a.



LEICESTER CITY: Schmeichel 7, Justin 7, Soyuncu 7, Evans 7, Castagne 7, Mendy 7, Amartey 7, Praet 7, Tielemans 7, Barnes 8, Vardy 9. Subs: Maddison 7, Fuchs 6, Iheanacho n/a.

