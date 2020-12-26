Manchester City cruised to a 2-0 victory over Newcastle with goals from Ilkay Gundogan and Ferran Torres lifting them up to fifth in the Premier League table.

Although never a threat, Newcastle started well and City took a while to dominate proceedings but after the first goal the game never seemed in doubt.

transfers Real Madrid ready to sign City's Foden - Paper Round 4 HOURS AGO

On the quarter-hour mark, Raheem Sterling got behind the Newcastle defence and though Karl Darlow and two defenders blocked his path, he patiently waited for Gundogan to arrive just outside the six-yard box and squared for him to slot home.

Ten minutes after the break Joao Cancelo dispossessed Miguel Almiron and put in a ball across the six-yard box that Federico Fernandez could only block, inadvertently playing it into the path of Ferran Torres, who finished easily.

More ruthlessness in the final third could have seen City extend their lead but Pep Guardiola will be happy with a victory that sees them pull within five points of league-leaders Liverpool.

Talking point – City need Aguero back to his best

Although City fans will be content with their position in the table now, after their dalliances in the lower-mid table earlier in the season, there is no doubt they need their record goalscorer back playing a key role if they are to threaten victory in the Premier League or Champions League.

Aguero is being eased back into action by Guardiola, and understandably so, because without him they may still struggle to find the net against better opposition than Newcastle.

Even in his 15-minute cameo, Aguero showed the instincts no other City forward has in pulling away from a defender at the back post and side-footing a half-volley at goal that Karl Darlow did well to keep out.

On the surface it does not appear the meniscus injury and subsequent hamstring problems have slowed him down too much, but if he cannot return to regular football after the worst injury run of his career, City’s hopes may go down with him.

Manchester City's German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan (2L) celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Newcastle United Image credit: Getty Images

Man of the Match – Joao Cancelo

Cancelo likely only played in his favoured right-back position due to Kyle Walker being struck down with Covid but the one takeaway Pep Guardiola may take from this game is that him being in the side makes City a stronger attacking force.

For the first goal he played a perfect diagonal ball to Sterling, then on many occasions put in fine deliveries from the right flank which set up Ferran Torres’ goal and should have resulted in more.

Walker is a better athlete and gives the City centre-backs more protection but he cannot replicate the attacking quality Cancelo gives them and it is this area of the field Guardiola’s side have struggled with this year.

Match highlights:

15’ GOAL FOR CITY! Gundogan slotted home from seven yards out after Cancelo played a lovely diagonal ball behind the defence for Sterling, he was crowded out on the right hand side of the six-yard box but drew the goalkeeper and two defenders before squaring for Gundogan who made no mistake.

20’ De Bruyne with his left foot from the left hand angle of the penalty area has Darlow stretching and just tipping the ball away from danger. With most players you'd say it was definitely a cross. Have to give the benefit of the doubt to the Belgian though.

36’ De Bruyne really should score there after a fantastic ball over the top to him from Torres. Darlow did well not to make the decision for him and eventually blocked the shot with his body.

55’ GOAL FOR CITY! Again Cancelo played a key role, this time winning the ball off Almiron and getting to the by-line himself before putting in a dangerous low-cross that Fernandes could only block and Torres slotted home the rebound easily.

81’ Super save from Darlow. Another perfect cross from Cancelo finds him at the back post and though Aguero's effort maybe wasn't in the corner it still took a fantastic reaction stop from the Newcastle keeper to stop a goal.

Key stat:

Premier League Pep pleased with 'tough' win over Newcastle during ‘weird’ season 13 HOURS AGO