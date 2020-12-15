Manchester City missed the chance to close the gap on leaders Tottenham with Pep Guardiola's side dropping more points in a frustrating home draw with struggling West Brom.

The Citizens were hoping to bounce back after Saturday's dull Manchester derby, and they finally broke down the resilient visitors with 30 minutes on the clock, with Ilkay Gundogan lashing home Raheem Sterling's cut-back for his first goal of the season.

West Brom had spurned a wonderful opportunity when Karlan Grant shot weakly at Ederson from a great position in the eighth minute, but Slaven Bilic's men restored parity against the run of play on the stroke of half time when Semi Ajayi's shot took a wicked deflection off Ruben Dias and past Ederson.

And while the hosts bossed possession and created chances, it was a familiar story for City as they failed to make their dominance count.

Sergio Aguero was introduced from the bench as he continued his recovery from injury and while his presence sparked an improvement from his team mates, his wait for a first Premier League goal since January continued, while Gabriel Jesus - without a goal in seven - endured another frustrating night.

City lacked intensity and were forced into multiple shots from distance before a late flurry saw Sam Johnstone make brilliant late stops from Gundogan and Sterling.

The draw moves Man City into sixth, five points behind Tottenham, while West Brom remain 19th.

TALKING POINT - Familiar story for toothless City

Guardiola acknowledged City's problems in front of goal after the United bore draw and stressed that he had communicated with his players about resolving the issue. But whatever he said fell on deaf ears as the Citizens were made to pay for a another lacklustre attacking display. Johnstone was the Man of the Match but in truth the West Brom goalkeeper didn't have too much to do until City grew increasingly desperate in the dying stages, with De Bruyne almost taking matters into his own hands with a number of quality crosses.

City have scored just 18 goals in 12 games this season and there are clearly problems in attack. Their top goalscorer is Riyad Mahrez with four and yet he watched the entire match from the bench. Aguero has had his injury problems but hasn't scored a Premier League goal since January. His deputy Gabriel Jesus is without a goal in seven games.

Guardiola can thank his lucky stars the other 'big five' clubs have been so inconsistent so far this season, but his side must find a killer instinct quickly before the leading pack leave them too far behind.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Sam Johnstone (West Brom)

The former Manchester United goalkeeper was well protected until the last five minutes when he made two huge saves to keep City at bay.

PLAYER RATINGS

Man City: Ederson 6, Cancelo 6, Dias 6, Ake 6, Mendy 5, Gundogan 7, Rodri 6, De Bruyne 7, Foden 6, Sterling 6, Jesus 6.. subs: Walker 5, Aguero 6.

West Brom: Johnstone 8, Furlong 7, Ajayi 8, O’Shea 7, Gibbs 6, Phillips 6, Livermore 6, Gallagher 7, Sawyers 6, Diangana 6, Grant 6.. subs: Peltier N/A, Krovinovic N/A, Austin 5.

KEY MOMENTS

8' - West Brom should be ahead! That would have been some surprise! Ederson's to the rescue as the City goalkeeper makes a big save to deny Grant, who had sneaked past Ake to set up a one-vs-one opportunity! He tried to place it and didn't get enough power or curl behind it to trouble Ederson.

30' - GOAL! Man City 1-0 West Brom (Gundogan): City find a way through! Sterling plays a one-two with Cancelo as he drives to the by-line, cuts it back to Gundogan who finishes with a first-time effort.

43' - GOAL! Man City 1-1 West Brom (Ajayi): Believe it or not, West Brom are level! The visitors win a free-kick and City fail to clear. It comes back in, Ajayi shrugs off Ake and gets a shot away. It takes a massive deflection off Dias, it's under the body of Ederson and West Brom are right back in this contest!

90'+1 - Johnstone to the rescue! De Bryune picks out Gundogan with an inch-perfect cross. He should score but the West Brom goalkeeper makes a huge save with his feet!

90'+3 - What a save! Another fantastic stop from Johnstone denies City the winner! Another De Bruyne cross - this time he finds Sterling, who has a header from point-blank range but Johnstone sticks out a leg again to keep it out!

KEY STATS

Ilkay Gundogan scored his first Premier League goal in 22 games, since netting against Leicester in December last year.

Ruben Dias' own goal was the first goal Manchester City have shipped in 10 hours and 8 minutes in all competitions, since Giovani Lo Celso's goal for Spurs in November.

