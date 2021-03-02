Manchester City moved 15 points clear at the top of the Premier League with a 4-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Etihad that was far less comfortable than the scoreline suggests.

Victory for Pep Guardiola’s side was their 15th in a row in the league and their 21st in all competitions, but the league leaders were made to work for it by the well-organised visitors.

The hosts looked to be cruising in a first half in which Leander Dendoncker turned into his own net and Wolves failed to register a single touch in the City penalty area.

But they were stunned when Wolves, with their first significant chance of the game, drew level through Coady’s diving header. Joao Moutinho’s curling delivery was asking for a finish, and the captain delivered with a headed-effort that nestled in the bottom corner.

Immediately after the goal it was Wolves who enjoyed by far their best spell of the match, with Adama Traore twice almost grabbing a second on the counter-attack. But City responded and created a host of chances as they increased in the pace of the game, with Raheem Sterling hitting the post and Rui Patricio pulling off a string of great saves.

And the pressure told when Kyle Walker’s cross was diverted straight to the feet of Gabriel Jesus to turn home via a deflection from close range. The excellent Riyad Mahrez then curled home a late fourth in stoppage time to cap off the performance, and Jesus bagged his second with the final kick of the game to add gloss to the scoreline.

Guardiola’s side can all-but wrap up the title when they face rivals and closest challengers Manchester United on Sunday afternoon.

Talking Point – Is that the title in the bag?

A gap of 15 points is going to be tough for any time to throw away, but a side with City’s quality should not be caught from here. It’s been quite extraordinary how City have taken what promised to be quite an open title race into an absolute cakewalk, but they are the best squad in England by a distance right now and will fully deserve to reclaim the title if they do go onto win it.

For Guardiola, much of his focus will now be on keeping the team sharp given that a quadruple is still a possibility. His teams have occasionally struggled to sustain their best into the business end of the season, particularly in the Champions League, so City will be keen to make sure they keep their foot on the pedal all the way through to May.

Man of the Match – Riyad Mahrez (Man City)

The wide man was a threat throughout and it was the quality of his ball into the box that forced Dendoncker into the own goal – in truth there was little else the Wolves defender could do at full-stretch given that Sterling was right behind him waiting for the tap-in.

Mahrez really upped the tempo when City were pegged back in the second half too, driving the revival, and his goal to put the game to bed as the clock ticked into stoppage time was clinically taken.

Player Ratings

Man City: Ederson 6; Walker, Laporte 6, Rúben Dias 6, Cancelo 6; De Bruyne 8, Rodri 6, Mahrez 8; Bernardo Silva 6, Gabriel Jesús 7, Sterling 7. Subs: Gundogan 6.

Wolves: Rui Patrício 8; Hoever 6, Coady 7, Saiss 6; Semedo 6, Neves 6, Dendoncker 5, Jonny 5; Moutinho 7, Adama Traoré 6, Neto 6. Subs: Silba 6, Otasowie 6.

Stats and Facts

Riyad Mahrez has been directly involved in 30 goals in 38 starts in all competitions for Man City at the Etihad.

Coady’s goal was his first in the Premier League in his 103rd appearance. It was also from his first ever attempt on target in the top tier.

The Wolves equaliser came from their first attempt of the game and from their first touch inside the Man City area.

