Hundreds of Manchester United supporters gathered outside Old Trafford on Saturday to demonstrate against the Glazer family's ownership after the club was involved in plans to join the now-failed European Super League, British media reported.

Club supporters assembled by the Trinity Statue outside the ground on Saturday and set off yellow and green flares - colours synonymous with fan protests against the Glazer family, the Manchester Evening News reported.

Protest signs read "United against greed" and "Glazers out".

Liverpool, owned by Fenway Sports Group and another of the English clubs involved in the Super League, also saw around 150 fans protest on Saturday before a match with Newcastle United.

Banners saying "Enough is enough, FSG out" and "Our game, our club: thanks but no Yanks" were unfurled outside Anfield. American owner John Henry has apologised for the club's involvement in the project.

Manchester United, who are second in the Premier League, visit Leeds United later on Sunday.

