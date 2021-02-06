Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored in the final few seconds as Everton drew 3-3 with Manchester United at Old Trafford in a highly-entertaining clash.

The hosts dominated a first half thanks to the attacking input of full-backs Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka who helped the United frontline overload the Everton defence.

Premier League Manchester, Merseyside clubs unite to condemn racism in social media 12 HOURS AGO

And they were rewarded for their dominance as Marcus Rashford crossed for Edinson Cavani to head from four yards after brilliantly peeling off the back of Mason Holgate.

United went in search of a second and doubled their lead on the stroke of half-time thanks to a wonderful individual effort from Bruno Fernandes. The Portuguese midfielder looked little danger on the edge of the box, but with a yard of space he pinged a dipping effort into the far corner to double his side’s lead.

The game looked all but over given United’s dominance, but Everton emerged a different side and pulled a goal back just four minutes into the second half.

Calvert-Lewin’s weak cross was fumbled out by David de Gea, and Abdoulaye Doucoure was on hand to poke into an empty net.

Three minutes later and United were shellshocked as the visitors equalised through James Rodriguez. The Colombian rifled in from just inside the box after Doucoure found him in space.

With the game turned on its head, Rashford almost stole back United lead but Robin Olsen - deputising for Jordan Pickford – did well to block his effort.

But Olsen was at fault moments later when he let McTominay’s weak header trickle into the corner of the net as the midfielder leapt highest to meet Luke Shaw’s searching free-kick.

There was another twist in the tale as Everton levelled once again five minutes into stoppage time. With every man in the box including Olsen, Lucas Digne’s free-kick fell into the lap of Calvert-Lewin who was braver than De Gea as he nudged the ball into the net and denied the hosts three points.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Edinson Cavani

Tireless all over the pitch and caused Everton so many problems going forward. He scores goals, he creates, he defends, and he never stops running. Has to start every game.

TALKING POINT - Is the title race over?

By many metrics, this was one of United’s best performances this season. They looked so good going up top but three mad moments at the back have cost them dearly and potentially thrown them out of the title race.

It’s great to see United look so strong up top again with stars like Bruno Fernandes and Edinson Cavani on show, but they always look capable of an error at the back and between De Gea and the back four, they’ve thrown this one away.

At the end of the day, Manchester City do not lose games like this and that’s the difference.

PLAYER RATINGS

Manchester United: De Gea 3, Shaw 7, Lindelof 5, Maguire 6, Wan-Bissaka 5, Pogba 6, McTominay 7, Rashford 7, Fernandes 8, Greenwood 7,Cavani 8. Subs. Tuanzebe n/a, Fred 6.

Everton: Olsen 6, Digne 7, Godfrey 6, Keane 6, Holgate 5, Gomes 6, Davies 6, Doucoure 7, James 7, Richarlison 6, Calvert-Lewin 8. Subs. Sigurdsson 6, Iwobi 5, King n/a.

KEY MOMENTS

24’ - GOAL! MANCHESTER UNITED 1 EVERTON 0 (Cavani). The Uruguayan has done it against Everton again! It's just so simple from United. Rashford picks out Cavani at the back post, and he just pulls off the back of Holgate to head in from three yards. It's really, really good.

45’- GOAL! MANCHESTER UNITED 2 EVERTON 0 (Fernandes). Oh my word, what a goal! Everton's backline just stand off Fernandes outside the box. He has space, he has a go, and whips it into the corner with so much pace and dip. It's so good. Shades of Beckham vs Spurs on the final day of the season in 98/99.

49’ - GOAL! MANCHESTER UNITED 2 EVERTON 1 (Doucoure). Everton are back in it! It's very poor from De Gea. Calvert-Lewin is running nowhere but just about gets a cross into the box. De Gea needs to either catch it or punch it well away but in the end he just fumbles it into Doucoure's feet who makes no mistake from three yards. Game back on.

52’- GOAL! MANCHESTER UNITED 2 EVERTON 2 (James, 52). Everton are level! Unbelievable. Doucoure has the ball out wide after some good Everton pressure and he picks out James in the box. The midfielder rifles it past De Gea. Seven minutes into the second half and we're all square.

70’ - GOAL! MANCHESTER UNITED 3 EVERTON 2 (McTominay 70). United are back in front! Shaw whips in a brilliant delivery from distance and McTominay gets a head to it. Olsen should maybe do a little better but the ball creeps into the corner. It's soft, but United won't care.

90+5’ - GOAL! MANCHESTER UNITED 3 EVERTON 3 (Calvert-Lewin 90+5') EXTRAORDINARY! Everton have every man uop including Olsen. Digne's free-kick is into Calvert-Lewin who chests the ball down before nudging the ball past De Gea. We're all level!

KEY STAT

transfers Chelsea to make late Alaba offer - Paper Round 17 HOURS AGO