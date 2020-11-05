Manchester United have sounded out former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino as a potential replacement, according to the Manchester Evening News.

United have made a disappointing start to the season having finished the last term strongly and have lost their last two games - a Premier League fixture against Arsenal and a Champions League trip to Istanbul Basaksehir.

Premier League Poch is ready to return - so what are Man Utd waiting for? 2 HOURS AGO

Should they lose to Everton on Saturday, United could end the weekend in 17th place in the domestic table.

Solskjaer 'declines' to comment on United job speculation

When asked about whether he feared for his job after the loss in Turkey on Wednesday, Solskjaer insisted that he was not worried about his future.

"I decline to comment on such a thing. Of course, it's early on and opinions are out there all the time. You've got to stay strong," he told reporters.

"I'm employed by the club to do a job and I do that to the best of my ability with my staff."

Barcelona to make double swoop in January - Euro Papers

Pochettino has been out of work since leaving Tottenham last November and should United move for him, they will not have to play Spurs any compensation.

Pochettino is available - so what are United waiting for?

It is rare that a coach as talented as Pochettino is available and, important in Covid times, available for free. Can United, desperate to revive their fortunes having made progress initially under Solskjaer, afford to miss out? There is plenty of talent in that United squad, in dire need of someone to extract every last drop of quality out of them.

Unfortunately for the more romantic United aficionados, that man may not be the fan favourite who scored the most famous goal in the club's illustrious history after all. The question is, will United, in a predicament Spurs found themselves in 12 months ago, go with their head, or their heart?

transfers Koeman ready for Messi to join Man City - Paper Round 18/10/2020 AT 07:09