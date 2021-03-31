Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed he once abandoned a scouting trip after seeing a player’s haircut.

The Manchester United boss was in charge of Norwegian side Molde when he was alerted to a potential signing.

Solskjaer travelled with his scout to a game, but walked out of the ground after seeing the player in question sporting a mohawk.

“I once went to see a player and as he walked out of the dressing room or through the tunnel onto the pitch, he had a mohican," Solskjaer said. "This was when I was back in Norway.

I just said to my scout: 'Let's go home, not interested.' Honest truth. That was a very short scouting trip.

It would appear first impressions are important for Solskjaer, and he added that star midfielder Bruno Fernandes has made a lasting impression.

Bruno joined the club in January of 2020, and has proved to be a sensation signing from Sporting CP.

“I would rather have Bruno’s desire and fire in the belly,” he

"It is so important for him to win. He makes every decision for the referee, for his team-mates.

“What I saw was a guy who never allowed a player to rest. He wants the best all the time."

