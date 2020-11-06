Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he does not "fall like a house of cards" after facing intense criticism for his management at Manchester United.

Back-to-back defeats against Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League and a 1-0 loss at Old Trafford to Arsenal three days earlier has fans wanting him sacked. United are 15th in the Premier League table with two wins from their opening six matches.

Premier League Pochettino and Allegri interested in Man Utd job - Paper Round 20 HOURS AGO

But Solskjaer insists he can be successful at United, despite Mauricio Pochettino and Massimiliano Allegri reportedly interested in the United job.

"Yeah, why wouldn't I be?" he told reporters ahead of United's trip to Everton on Saturday where a defeat would see them heading into the international break sitting just above the relegation zone.

"If I don't trust my beliefs and values, my staff's qualities and the quality of my players, who else should?

I don't look at one or two results and fall like a house of cards.

"It's a setback, definitely, but I think there's been too much made of not scoring against Arsenal and Chelsea, because there's been more or less nothing in those two games.

"It's not long ago that we were the best thing since sliced bread when we beat RB Leipzig and Paris Saint-Germain.

"From what I've seen from the boys, they've been very focused since we've come back and are ready to give a response.

"You don't have to be happy to still stay positive. On difficult days in life, you know there will be better ones coming. I know these players well enough and I trust them enough to respond.

"I've always had a very good, open and honest and positive dialogue with the club. They've shown strong leadership, I've had good dialogue continually since I came in."

Real Madrid set Haaland signing target - Euro Papers

Premier League Everton loss would not cost Solskjaer his job - reports A DAY AGO