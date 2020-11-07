Harry Maguire put in a dreadful performance against Istanbul Basaksehir in midweek, but he was much improved in Manchester United’s 3-1 win at Everton.

The United captain was at fault for Demba Ba’s goal when he failed to organise the defence after his side’s corner breakdown, but on Saturday he was closer to the player Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hoped he was buying from Leicester City.

Champions League Critics line up to slam Manchester United's 'Sunday League' defending against Basaksehir 04/11/2020 AT 21:04

Speaking after the game, Maguire made it clear that the club simply had not been performing to expected standards.

Maguire told BT Sport: "We knew we had to get three points today. It's early in the season and we don't look at the table but the points we have accumulated isn't good enough for this club."

He claimed the players were putting in hard work to get back to their best.

"It's important to bounce back from setbacks,” he said.

“We did it at Newcastle. We started the game really well but conceded a disappointing goal from a long, direct ball and we should have had better cover. We've been questioned but we know we don't answer them in 90 minutes, we answer them day in, day out.

“The lads are working tirelessly for this club, everyone wants to improve and do better. The manager has to pull the lads off the training ground.”

Referencing the dreadful goal he and his side conceded in Istanbul, he held his hands up to the error, saying: "I think we know the first goal in Istanbul can't happen.

“We went away to Turkey and knew it would be tough game. It made it a frustrating night for us and the individuals knew in the changing room straight after and held their hands up and apologised. We are a good group who work really hard and we're all in this together."

Conte plotting January raid on ex-club Chelsea - Euro Papers

Football Demba Ba demands solidarity over treatment of Uighur muslims in China 19/08/2020 AT 11:42