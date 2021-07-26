Confidence is growing that Manchester United will land Raphael Varane from Real Madrid, with Sky Sports News reporting that an agreement with the player is close.

United have already done strong business this summer with the capture of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

They are also looking to strengthen their defence, with Varane and Atletico Madrid full back Kieran Trippier strongly linked.

Varane returned to training with Real Madrid at the weekend, but reports suggest he has set his sights on a move to Old Trafford.

Real are likely to demand a major fee for the France international, despite him only having one year remaining on his contract, but it appears things are progressing behind the scenes as Sky Sports News said United are “close to a full agreement in principle on personal terms” with the 28-year-old central defender.

Landing Varane would be a huge coup for United, and would catapult them into the title mix.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been on the lookout for a pacey partner for Harry Maguire, and Varane fits the bill perfectly.

There are likely to be further obstacles to overcome, but the Red Devils could have Varane in place before the Premier League season kicks off against Leeds on August 14.

