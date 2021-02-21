Manchester United will be without several of their usual touchline staff for tonight’s Premier League game with Newcastle, after a number were forced to isolate.

Nicky Butt and Mark Dempsey, who work with the youth players, will step up to provide support for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on the bench.

United have not revealed who the individuals are, or whether they have tested positive for coronavirus, but it is understood no players are affected.

Butt, who is currently the club’s head of development, is a former team-mate of Solskjaer’s, while Dempsey, who once played for United, was a previous assistant of the Norwegian’s at Molde and Cardiff City.

United will be attempting to end a run of two Premier League draws when they take on struggling Newcastle at Old Trafford at 7pm.

