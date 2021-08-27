Manchester United have confirmed the return of Cristiano Ronaldo to Old Trafford.

United’s big rivals Manchester City seemed in pole position to land the forward, but an intervention from Sir Alex Ferguson shifted the balance in the Red Devils’ favour.

And United have now confirmed a deal has been struck to bring the club legend back to Manchester, subject to a medical and personal terms being agreed.

In a statement on their official website, United said:

"Manchester United is delighted to confirm that the club has reached agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and medical.

"Cristiano, a five-time Ballon d’Or winner, has so far won over 30 major trophies during his career, including five UEFA Champions League titles, four FIFA Club World Cups, seven league titles in England, Spain and Italy, and the European Championship for his native Portugal.

In his first spell for Manchester United, he scored 118 goals in 292 games.

"Everyone at the club looks forward to welcoming Cristiano back to Manchester."

'He made his contribution, now he's leaving' - Allegri on Ronaldo

