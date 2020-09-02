Manchester United have confirmed the signing of Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek from Ajax.

Van de Beek has signed a five-year contract with the option for a further year. The fee is reported to be €39m.

“I cannot begin to explain how incredible an opportunity it is to join a club with such an amazing history.” Van de Beek told the club’s website.

“I would like to thank everyone at Ajax. I grew up there and I will always have a special bond with the club.

I am now ready to take the next step in my career and perform at the highest level and there is no higher standard than Manchester United.

Everyone has told me how amazing the Old Trafford atmosphere is and I am looking forward to experiencing that, once it is safe for the fans to return.

“This team has some of the best midfielders in the world and I know that I can learn from them and also bring my own strengths to the group.

“Having spoken to the manager about his vision for this team, the direction that the club is going in is hugely exciting and I cannot wait to be a part of that.”

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said: “Donny has all of the technical attributes needed to perform in this team and has the personality required to succeed at Manchester United.

“His ability to see space, time his movements and read the game will really complement the qualities that we have in midfield and his arrival really strengthens the depth of talent we have in that position.

“Donny’s performances in the Eredivisie and in Europe have been excellent over the last few years and we are all looking forward to working with him.”

It has been reported that Van de Beek will take the number 34 shirt in hour of his good friend Abdelhak Nouri.

It has also been reported that Solskjaer has told Van de Beek he will operate a lot as a No. 10 when on the pitch.

