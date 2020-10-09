Manchester United defender Eric Bailly has told fans that he is not severely injured after being subbed off while on international duty, as some had initially feared.

Bailly looked in some discomfort as he left the pitch during his game against Belgium for the Ivory Coast, and it appeared he had suffered a groin strain or hamstring injury to force his 70th minute exit.

The game finished 1-1, and while Bailly assuaged the fears over his fitness, he will not take part in their game against Japan next Tuesday. He will instead return to Manchester United and could be considered for his club’s next domestic match against Newcastle on 17 October.

Writing on Instagram, he said: "Thank you for worrying about me, but I’m doing well. Just fatigue.

"Goodnight to you all and God protect us. Congratulations to my team for the match against the first ranked team."

Bailly started for United in their last game against Spurs, suffering an embarrassing 6-1 defeat, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer attempts to find his most reliable centre-back pairing from Bailly, Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof.

