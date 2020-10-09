Manchester United's England striker Marcus Rashford has been awarded an MBE for for services to vulnerable children in the UK during the coronavirus pandemic, in the Queen's Birthday Honours list.

The list was due to be published in June this year, but was postponed to take into account nominations for those who had contributed during the crisis.

transfers Real Madrid target Mbappe ahead of Pogba - Paper Round 2 HOURS AGO

The 22-year-old made an impact during the height of the first wave of the pandemic when he pressured the British government to reverse their decision over free school meals.

His campaign ensured that the state would provide free meals to children who needed them over the course of the summer.

Rashford has continued to campaign against child food poverty, and is working with supermarket chains and food brands as part of a food poverty task force that he has established.

Rashford released a statement, saying: "I'm incredibly honoured and humbled. As a young black man from Wythenshawe, never did I think I would be accepting an MBE, never mind an MBE at the age of 22. This is a very special moment for myself and my family, but particularly my mum who is the real deserving recipient of the honour.

"The fight to protect our most vulnerable children is far from over. I would be doing my community, and the families I have met and spoken with, an injustice if I didn't use this opportunity to respectfully urge the Prime Minister, who recommended me for this honour, to support our children during the October half term with an extension of the voucher scheme, as the furlough scheme comes to an end and we face increased unemployment. Another sticking plaster, but one that will give the parents of millions of children in the UK just one less thing to worry about.

"Let's stand together in saying that no children in the UK should be going to bed hungry. As I have said many times before, no matter your feeling or opinion, not having access to food is NEVER the child's fault."

As well as Rashford 12-time snooker World Champion and Eurosport pundit Reanne Evans has also been awarded an MBE.

Scottish curler Eve Muirhead is also recognised for an MBE whilst former Olympian and Greath North Run founder Brendan Foster has been awarded a knighthood.

Premier League Bailly: "I'm doing well" after injury 9 HOURS AGO