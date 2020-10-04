Manchester United were facing another crisis after Tottenham Hotspur put four past them in the first half and Anthony Martial was sent off.

United looked to be on their way to dominating the contest when Bruno Fernandes put the home side ahead from the spot after just two minutes.

But three calamitous minutes from United's back line, in particular Harry Magure and Luke Shaw, saw Tanguy Ndomble grab a fourth minute equaliser and Son Heung-min put Jose Mourinho's side ahead shortly after.

Anthony Martial was then sent off in farcical circumstances on 28 minutes, which was followed by two Harry Kane goals in 10 minutes.

United are expected to sign Alex Telles and Edinson Cavani before the transfer window shuts on Monday, but at this rate they may also be looking for a new manager.

