Ole Gunnar Solskjaer regrets that fans are still locked out of Old Trafford as his Manchester United side beat Leeds 6-2 in a thrilling Premier League encounter.

Scott McTominay and Bruno Fernandes both scored twice as the two old rivals played out a fantastic match, with both sides attacking with abandon.

Solskjaer believes the match could have ended 12-4 but wishes the Old Trafford faithful had been in attendance, with fixtures in Tier 3 coronavirus restrictions in England played behind closed doors.

"That was fantastic from the first minute. We had a plan to get after them, go forwards when we had the ball and Scott McTominay got two goals in the first three minutes!

We found a way of getting them going, Just imagine if there were 75,000 people in, it would have gone down in history as one of the great performances against Leeds.

"We had to earn the right by running as much as them, that's a challenge. It could have been 12-4! It's that kind of game.

"I enjoyed it, it was frantic, hectic. No matter what the score is they have a certain attitude or style, if they are 5-0 up or down."

United have had a stop-start beginning to the season, with some impressive performances punctuated by disappointing losses to the likes of Tottenham and Arsenal, and an early Champions League exit.

"We are not even at the halfway point, the league position is not something - we look at we look at the improvement of the team," he said.

"Now we are getting fitter and stronger. Our fans needed that one."

