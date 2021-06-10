Manchester United have opened talks with Paul Pogba over a new contract according to reports.

Pogba is entering the final 12 months of his current contract at Old Trafford, raising fears at United that he could depart the club as a free agent for a second time at the end of next season.

However, Sky Sports News claims discussions are under way between Manchester United and the French midfielder over a new deal.

The 28-year-old has been linked with a move away from United for a number of years, with Juventus and Real Madrid both consistently mentioned as potential destinations.

A one-year extension in Pogba’s contract was triggered by Manchester United last year to give themselves more time to sort out the midfielder’s future, but there has been very little movement on either side in terms of talks.

Mino Raiola, Pogba’s agent, stated in December that his client was “unhappy” at United, seemingly opening the door for the midfielder to join another club.

“Paul is unhappy. He is no longer able to express himself as he would like and as expected of him,” Raiola said. “He has to change teams; he has to change the air.

He has a contract that will expire in a year and a half, but I think the best solution for the parties is to sell him in the next market.

Since Raiola’s comments, though, Pogba has enjoyed much better fortunes at Old Trafford, overcoming injury to become a key figure for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side as they finished second last season.

OUR VIEW

12 months ago, it appeared best for all parties concerned that Pogba and Manchester United part ways. However, a lot has changed since then with the Frenchman finding his best form for the club in the second half of last season.

It’s therefore understandable United are making moves to keep Pogba. Having endured five years of frustration and unfilled promise, they can’t allow their £89m man to leave just when something appears to have clicked.

Pogba might feel it’s time to embrace a new challenge, but he has yet to complete the one he took on by returning to the Premier League in 2016.

What’s more, would the 28-year-old really be better off at either Juventus or Real Madrid given their recent struggles? At least Manchester United seem to be on the right path. Pogba might be best staying put.

