Manchester United have confirmed they are ready to bring fans back to Old Traaford once the British government gives them the go-ahead.

The last game played at Old Trafford was the Manchester derby in March 2020.

Stadia had been due to reopen in October as several sporting events trialled limited admissions but the beginning of the second wave of UK infections meant that plans were postponed.

Manchester United's chief operating officer Collette Roche told Sky Sports that they had made significant provisions should fans be let back in at some point in the future.

“We were really disappointed when the government decided not to allow fans back in the stadium in October because we’ve got everything in place to make sure we can do so safely,” she said.

“As you have seen today, we've got all the COVID security measures and other processes ready to go. We spent around two months working with the government guidelines to develop the right processes and measures to make sure that we can have around 23,500 people in this stadium safely social distancing.”

Speaking ahead of United's home match against RB Leipzig in the Champions League, Roche questioned why people were not allowed in to watch sporting events given the permission to take part in other activities in enclosed spaces.

“It’s quite bemusing to understand why people can gather in other settings such as on an aeroplane or a restaurant, or even in a cinema to watch football, when we know we've got the plans and the process is ready to deliver a match day here safely,” she said.

“The government gave us guidelines and it's those guidelines that we have followed,” she said. “I'm convinced that would be able to do so safely.”

